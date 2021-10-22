Eternals actor Harish Patel tests Covid-19 positive, quarantined in US: 'Family was ready to attend LA premiere with me'

Harish Patel, the Indian actor who will now be seen in the upcoming Marvel film, Eternals, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor could not attend the red carpet event with his co-stars Angeline Jolie and Salma Hayek at the film's premiere in Los Angeles.

The actor is currently under quarantine at his daughter's home in the US and was about to take her family to the film's premiere as well.

Harish told News18 in an interview, "I am here in the USA since October 7. I was all ready to fly down to LA on the 17th to attend the red carpet premiere on the 18th. But unfortunately, my report taken on the 16th showed me Positive for Covid-19 and I could not fly to LA and missed the red carpet. Disney tried their best and brought me to the US, but man proposes, God disposes. I am presently quarantined in my daughter’s house in US whose family was also ready to attend the premiere with me."

Harish had earlier talked about being noticed in the Eternals trailer. He told Pinkvilla, "I was very surprised when people recognised me after a two-second appearance in the trailer because, since 2004, I haven't been able to work in India. Not because I haven't been getting roles, but because I would have to go abroad every couple of months for work."

Angelina Jolie had attended the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles with her five children. She even posed for the paparazzi along with her children -- Maddox Jolie-Pitt, (20), Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, (13), Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, (15) and Zahara Jolie-Pitt (16)

The film had its world premiere at the iconic El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday night. It stars a diverse ensemble cast including Angelina, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek.