Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Eternals' Salma Hayek says she and Chloé Zhao had ‘serious fight’ over the script: 'People were nervous I was going...'
hollywood

Eternals' Salma Hayek says she and Chloé Zhao had ‘serious fight’ over the script: 'People were nervous I was going...'

Salma Hayek will debut as a superhero in Marvel's Eternals. The actor revealed that during the making, she and the film's director Chloé Zhao got into a heated argument. 
Salma Hayek at the premiere of Eternals. (REUTERS)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 07:06 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Salma Hayek will debut as a superhero in Marvel's upcoming film Eternals. Directed by Oscar-winning Chloé Zhao, Salma will be seen playing Ajak in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. While Salma was excited about playing the part, she confessed she had issues with the script and had gotten into a 'serious fight with Chloé. 

In a recent interview, Salma revealed that the argument took place at the actor's house and the people overhearing the ‘fight’ were worried Salma might get fired from the film. 

“I had some problems with the script and we got into a serious fight at my house. We were both passionate. And she was like, ‘No, but that’s not how I designed it.’ The people outside my house were calling it a fight, because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time. The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired,” she told Elle. 

However, both the women were impressed with their conversation. “I came out and I said, ‘Wow, I’m in love with her brain!’ That was the best creative conversation I’ve ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same. She told me, ‘Wow! That was amazing.’ It was just complete freedom. We found our middle ground. While finding it, we came up with other ideas. It was super exciting,” she added. 

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Kumail Nanjiani wears sherwani at Eternals premiere, reveals its Pakistani connection

Eternals held its world premiere in Los Angeles in the United States. Salma attended the premiere with her daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault. The actor was joined by Angelina Jolie, Don Lee, and Kumail Nanjiani among other Eternals cast members. 

Although the reviews are on the embargo, critics have shared their first reactions on Twitter and all of them praised the Marvel movie. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eternals the eternals salma hayek chloe zhao
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kumail wears sherwani at Eternals premiere, reveals its Pakistani connection

6

Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Black Panther 2 delayed again, see new release dates

Brad Pitt's birth coordinates vanish from Angelina Jolie's shoulder tattoo

Zendaya gets emotional at Tom's all hearts reaction to her Dune premiere look
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP