Euphoria's Dylan Reid: Who is Homer Gere? 5 things to know about Richard Gere's son starring opposite Sydney Sweeney

Homer James Jigme Gere, the eldest son of actor Richard Gere, is drawing attention for his role in Euphoria Season 3. He stars as Dylan Reid, an aspiring actor who appears in storylines connected to Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie.

US actor Homer Gere attends HBO's "Euphoria" season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California.(AFP)

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Here are five key things to know about him:

1. Homer comes from a famous Hollywood family: Born on February 6, 2000, in New York City, Homer is the son of Richard Gere and actress Carey Lowell.

According to the South China Morning Post, his first name honors Richard Gere’s father, Homer, while “James” pays tribute to Carey Lowell’s father. His middle name, “Jigme,” is Tibetan for “fearless,” reflecting Gere’s longtime interest in Buddhism.

2. Homer has an impressive academic background: Homer grew up in Westchester, New York, and attended the private Hackley School in Tarrytown. In May 2024, he graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and a focus in visual art. He also worked as a research assistant in a therapeutic neuroscience lab during his studies.

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{{^usCountry}} 3. Euphoria is his biggest role yet: Season 3 of HBO’s hit drama marks one of Homer Gere’s most high-profile acting roles to date. In addition to Euphoria, he has also been linked to projects such as The Shards, in which he plays Robert Mallory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Euphoria is his biggest role yet: Season 3 of HBO’s hit drama marks one of Homer Gere’s most high-profile acting roles to date. In addition to Euphoria, he has also been linked to projects such as The Shards, in which he plays Robert Mallory. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 4. Homer shares a close bond with Richard Gere: Richard Gere has often spoken warmly about his eldest son over the years, once calling Homer the “joy of my life.” The father-son duo has appeared together at premieres, galas, and other public events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Homer shares a close bond with Richard Gere: Richard Gere has often spoken warmly about his eldest son over the years, once calling Homer the “joy of my life.” The father-son duo has appeared together at premieres, galas, and other public events. {{/usCountry}}

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5. Richard Gere has said his son influences his career choices: In a March 2015 interview with the Hindustan Times, Richard Gere revealed that being a father affects the projects he chooses to take on.

"My film decisions are mostly mine, but I’m very careful about not being away from my son, Homer James Jigme Gere, for very long,” he explained. “So, if I have to be away for long I talk to him about it, and if there is a problem, I don’t take up the project.”

During a February 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, Gere also praised his son, describing him as “very sweet, very sensitive, very smart.”

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He added, “He’s smarter than me, stronger than me, faster than me, taller than me, better than me. He’s great. I love him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

sydney sweeney entertainment Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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