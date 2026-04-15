Megyn Kelly blasts Sydney Sweeney for 'sexualizing infancy' in Euphoria trailer, ‘The most disgusting crime’

Megyn Kelly slammed Sydney Sweeney for "sexualizing infancy" on Tuesday, marking her latest condemnation of the Euphoria actress since she has become a favorite among Trump supporters and MAGA enthusiasts. Megyn Kelly lambasted Sydney Sweeney's portrayal in Euphoria, accusing her of sexualizing infancy. Kelly expressed shock over Sweeney's involvement in a scene. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Kelly responded to a teaser for the third season of the HBO series during a segment of her namesake web show. Sweeney’s character, Cassie, features a storyline centered around OnlyFans, which the trailer hints at by showing Sweeney, 28, in overtly sexualized poses – one of which portrays her as an infant with a pacifier in her mouth.

“The truth is, this is sexualizing infancy,” Kelly remarked during her Tuesday tirade regarding the "disgusting" clip. “She’s dressed as a baby. She’s in a baby’s outfit. She’s sucking on a binky pacifier, and her legs are completely spread,” Kelly added, referring to a screengrab of Sweeney in her role.

“I think this is another example, guys, of Hollywood not understanding at all where the line is and how most normal people are going to recoil, even Sydney Sweeney fans, in response to what’s essentially the sexualization of a child, of a baby,” she continued.

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‘I can’t believe she agreed to this,’ Megyn Kelly on Sydney Sweeney's act Kelly stated on Tuesday that the inclusion of the scene appears to aim at lowering “your defenses on the most disgusting crime” conceivable on this planet.

Expressing disbelief regarding Sweeney's agreement to participate, she said, "I can’t believe she agreed to this. There’s also a picture of her dressed as a dog being led around on a leash.”

Megyn Kelly slams Sam Levinson She attributed a significant portion of the responsibility to show creator Sam Levinson, whom Kelly referred to as a "sick j**k" for crafting the storyline.

Levinson, 41, has justified the storyline as a creative decision: “What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion—the gag is to jump out, to break the wall.”