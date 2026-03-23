OnlyFans owner cause of death: How did Leonid Radvinsky die at 43?
Leonid Radvinsky, owner of OnlyFans, has died at 43 after a long battle with cancer, the company announced.
Leonid Radvinsky, the proprietor of the adult-content platform OnlyFans, has succumbed to cancer at the age of 43, said the company in a release on Monday.
"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans spokesperson said. "His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."
Also Read: Jessi Pierce GoFundMe: Who will receive the funds and how much money has been raised?
Who was Leonid Radvinsky?
Radvinsky purchased Fenix International Limited, the entity that owns and manages OnlyFans, in 2018.
He served as a director and held the majority stake in the company, which was initially founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely.
The rise in popularity of OnlyFans surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown measures compelled creators and consumers to engage online, transforming the subscription-based platform into a widely recognized source of income and entertainment worldwide.
Besides his involvement with OnlyFans, Radvinsky acted as an angel investor in various companies. He also contributed to numerous philanthropic initiatives on a global scale.
In January, Reuters reported that OnlyFans was considering the sale of a majority stake to the investment firm Architect Capital, in a transaction that would value the company at approximately $5.5 billion, inclusive of debt
What is OnlyFans?
OnlyFans is a content platform based on subscriptions, located in London, England. Established in 2016, this platform enables content creators to earn money by providing exclusive content directly to their subscribers, referred to as "fans," in return for a monthly fee. OnlyFans retains a 20% commission on all earnings, while the remaining 80% is allocated to the creator.
While it initially gained popularity as a general content-sharing platform, OnlyFans has become predominantly linked with adult content, especially explicit material produced and shared by sex workers, independent models, and adult film stars.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More