OnlyFans owner cause of death: How did Leonid Radvinsky die at 43?

Leonid Radvinsky, the proprietor of the adult-content platform OnlyFans, has succumbed to cancer at the age of 43, said the company in a release on Monday. Leonid Radvinsky, founder of OnlyFans, has passed away due to cancer. The company mourns his loss and has requested privacy for his family as they navigate this difficult period.

"We are deeply saddened ​to announce the death of Leo ​Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer," an OnlyFans ​spokesperson said. "His family have requested privacy at ​this difficult time."

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Who was Leonid Radvinsky? Radvinsky purchased Fenix International Limited, the entity that owns and manages OnlyFans, in 2018.

He served as a director and held the majority stake in the company, which was initially founded in 2016 by British entrepreneur Tim Stokely.

The rise in popularity of OnlyFans surged during the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdown measures compelled creators and consumers to engage online, transforming the subscription-based platform into a widely recognized source of income and entertainment worldwide.

Besides his involvement with OnlyFans, Radvinsky acted as an angel investor in various companies. He also contributed to numerous philanthropic initiatives on a global scale.

In January, Reuters reported that OnlyFans was considering the sale of a majority stake to the investment firm Architect Capital, in a transaction that would value the company at approximately $5.5 billion, inclusive of debt

What is OnlyFans? OnlyFans is a content platform based on subscriptions, located in London, England. Established in 2016, this platform enables content creators to earn money by providing exclusive content directly to their subscribers, referred to as "fans," in return for a monthly fee. OnlyFans retains a 20% commission on all earnings, while the remaining 80% is allocated to the creator.

While it initially gained popularity as a general content-sharing platform, OnlyFans has become predominantly linked with adult content, especially explicit material produced and shared by sex workers, independent models, and adult film stars.