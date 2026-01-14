Who are Sania Blanchard and Jordan Lantry? OnlyFans models kicked off American Airlines flight

Two OnlyFans models were removed from an American Airlines flight and arrested for causing a disturbance. Sania Blanchard and Jordan Lantry were detained at Miami International Airport on January 9 after they wrongly sat in first-class seats and refused to get up. The duo later boasted about their arrest and bizarre behaviour on social media.

According to arrest affidavits viewed by the outlet, the models were asked multiple times to leave the first-class seats and find their own before American Airlines officials called law enforcement, accusing them of being intoxicated and refusing to leave the aircraft.

Meanwhile, Lantry proceeded to do splits while being detained, angering officers. When they picked her off the ground, the 34-year-old joked, “Sorry, I just had to do a little, a little yoga,” New York Post reported.

In a video shared by Lantry, 31, Blanchard could be seen yelling, “I’m getting kicked out because I did not sit in the right f–king seat.” She wore a red tracksuit with the word “psycho” written on the chest and the back of her pants.

As they continued to refuse, the officers arrested them and charged them with misdemeanour trespassing on property. They were booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

However, they returned to the airport and boarded another American Airlines flight the next day. Lantry, who documented her run-in with the law, wrote on social media that the airline “forgave us because we’re hot and know how to do the splits,” per the Toronto Sun.

Lantry had also shared her on-board confrontation with an American Airlines official, who asked her and Blanchard if they had their “boarding passes,” to which one of them said, “No, we don’t. Obviously, we’re drunk, and you guys don’t want to deal with us.”

Following their release, they bragged about being arrested, telling their fans on Instagram, “Went on vacation ended up on probation. We’re guilty for being ICONIC.” They shared several clips of themselves doing handstands and twerking on the jet bridge.

Lantry further urged her fans to do splits while being arrested. “I endorse this message to start the trend,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “If this isn’t a trend yet idk what to tell you.”