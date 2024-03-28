Eva Mendes reveals why she gave up acting after having daughters with Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling may be Ken, but his Barbie chose to take a backseat when they had daughters. On the Today show, actor and Ryan's wife Eva Mendes revealed why she gave up on acting after the birth of their daughters. (Also Read – The Fall Guy first reviews are here: Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's movie is ‘surprisingly romantic’) Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes starred together in The Place Beyond The Pines

What Eva said

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'Ok, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here. He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job. And he did it and he came home,” said Eva. She said it was a “no-brainer” for her to quit acting after the birth of their daughters because the job takes her on locations away from her family.

Eva Mendes has been in awe of Ryan the actor ever since they shared the screen space in Derek Cianfrance's 2012 epic crime drama The Place Beyond the Pines. “I have never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be, and that means making his co-stars as best as they can be. But unfortunately — or fortunately — there is only one Ryan,” she added.

Ryan and Eva

Ryan, 43, and Eva, 50, started dating in 2011. While they remain unmarried, they had two daughters in 2016 and 2018 respectively.

Earlier this year, Eva took to her Instagram handle and congratulated Ryan for his portrayal of Ken in Greta Gerwig's satire Barbie. "So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars," Eva mentioned in her post.

Ryan will be next seen in The Fall Guy.

