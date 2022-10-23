Even Hasan Minhaj knows he looks like Suryakumar Yadav, tweets a hilarious request for ICC

Comedian Hasan Minhaj had the perfect reaction to an artwork of cricketer Suryakumar Yadav shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC). He too, is aware of just how similar they look. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives a shoutout to Malala Yousafzai as she unfollows Hasan Minhaj, says 'he prefers petty over funny)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday, ahead of the T20 match against Pakistan, ICC shared an artwork that put Suryakumar Yadav in the golden poster for Tom Cruise's Top Gun. ICC wrote in the tweet, "Top-Gunning it. Will SKY pilot India to victory in #T20WorldCup 2022?" In his pilot uniform and all the flying paraphernalia, the cricketer looked a lot like Hasan and not like Tom Cruise. Even Hasan noticed the resemblance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to ICC's tweet, he wrote, “Pls tag me next time @ICC.” Fans of the comedian were happy to know that he follows cricket. “HASAN MINHAJ FOLLOWS CRICKET WHAT,” wrote one. “I have been saying this for a while now. @surya_14kumar and @hasanminhaj got lost at the Kumbh ka mela,” wrote another. Others wondered if ICC will pay heed to his request considering how he called out 'cricket corruption' in an episode of his Netflix show Patriot Act.

Recently, Hasan was a caught up in a fake beef with Malala Yousufzai and Priyanka Chopra. Recently, Malala unfollowed Hasan Minhaj on Instagram. This came as a retaliatory action against Hasan who recently revealed that he doesn't follow Malala on the application even though she does. In solidarity, Priyanka also unfollowed him. Along with the screenshot, Priyanka wrote a message for Malala - "Same girl same @malala Looks like he prefers petty over funny," and tagged Hasan Minhaj, and Nick Jonas on the story.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hasan recently released a new standup special The King's Jester on Netflix. He will also be seen in upcoming movie For The Culture. About it, he told Hollywood Reporter, “We’re knee-deep in preproduction right now. It’s a very serious film about the highly competitive world of collegiate Bollywood dance. Very serious. But I’m quite passionate about it. When I first met my wife, she was competing in Bollywood dance, and the movie is based on painfully true events from my life. I’ve always looked to people like Tina Fey, for the way she was able to create amazing worlds for young performers through projects like Mean Girls, and I want to have kids from my culture to have that level of snappy dialogue and great comedy scenes to perform.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON