Explosive fight on 90 Day Fiancé finale leaves Kris and Jeymi's relationship in ruins

The season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way left fans shocked as Kris and Jeymi's constant arguing took a dangerous turn. After months of barely communicating, Kris finally returned to Colombia, but their reunion quickly turned into a nightmare.

"90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" season finale saw Kris and Jeymi's reunion turn into a nightmare after months of barely communicating.(TLC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kris and Jeymi tied the knot this season, but their relationship has been far from smooth sailing. Kris claimed she had to go back to Alabama for a court case and to work and support both of them. However, Jeymi expressed her frustration at the lack of communication and support from Kris. Tensions reached their peak during an explosive fight on the season finale.

In a heated argument, Kris walked out, leaving both of them emotionally drained. Kris revealed that her son's drug-related troubles prevented her from returning to Colombia and celebrating Jeymi's birthday. She expressed her frustration, stating that she had been the only one working and sending money to support their relationship.

However, Jeymi had a different perspective, claiming that Kris' excuses were a lie and that she had not been supportive. She felt unheard and unappreciated by Kris.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the argument escalated, Kris made a shocking decision, declaring that she was "done" and that her son would always come first. She unleashed a barrage of insults, accusing Jeymi of being selfish and caring only about herself. The situation turned violent when Kris physically pushed Jeymi out of the car, prompting a producer to intervene.

Jeymi, visibly shaken, described Kris as "crazy" and expressed her confusion and hurt over the turn their relationship had taken. In tears, she questioned why Kris now looked at her with hate when they were supposed to spend their lives together.

Also Read | Is Melissa Gorga leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey? Caroline Manzo weighs in on explosive feud with Teresa Giudice

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the tell-all, Jeymi and Kris revealed that they hadn't spoken since their explosive breakup, further highlighting the severity of the situation.

Fans are left on the edge of their seats, anxiously awaiting the aftermath of this devastating finale. Will Kris and Jeymi find a way to mend their broken relationship, or is this the end of their tumultuous journey together?

Stay tuned as we uncover the truth behind the explosive fight that shook the foundations of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, revealing the dark side of love and the consequences of unresolved conflicts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON