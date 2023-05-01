Is Melissa Gorga leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey? Caroline Manzo weighs in on explosive feud with Teresa Giudice!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its explosive drama, and Melissa Gorga's fate on the show has been a topic of much speculation lately. But according to Caroline Manzo, one of the show's former stars, it's far too early to say whether Gorga will be returning for season 14. The Real Housewives of New Jersey has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its explosive drama, and Melissa Gorga's fate on the show has been a topic of much speculation lately. (Instagram)

During a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Manzo pointed out that the reunion show has yet to air, and that it's impossible to know what will happen until then. With so many moving parts to the show, there are countless possibilities for the future.

Many fans of the show believe that Gorga's ongoing feud with her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice may be the reason she won't be back. However, as Manzo noted, family relationships are complicated, and it's not easy to make a definitive decision about them.

Manzo suggested that it might be wise for Giudice and Gorga to take a break from each other and let the dust settle. After all, when the smoke clears, things often become clearer. Both women could benefit from some time away from the show to gain perspective on their relationship.

As for Manzo's own relationship with Gorga, things have been a bit awkward since Gorga made a comment about Manzo being "too old" for the show. While Manzo initially took offense to the comment, she later realized that Gorga had a point. Despite the age difference, however, Manzo and the Gorgas remain close.

At the recent Bravo Con, Manzo had a great time with the Gorgas and laughed as they reminisced about old times. While she may have had a falling out with Giudice, she still cherishes her friendship with the Gorgas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is a show that's always full of surprises, and fans will just have to wait and see what happens next. But one thing's for sure - with the drama this intense, it's going to be a wild ride until the very end.