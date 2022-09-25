Extraction 2 first look: Chris Hemsworth to return with ‘twice the action’ as helicopters land on moving trains

Chris Hemsworth will be returning with much more action in Extraction 2, as hinted by the actor in the first look of the film. The video also showed a glimpse of actor Golshifteh Farahani in action. Extraction 2 first look was unveiled during the ongoing Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on the streaming platform’s YouTube channel. Also read: Alia Bhatt shares first look of Hollywood film Heart of Stone

Chris will return as Tyler Rake, a former SASR operator turned black ops mercenary, and Golshifteh will mark her return as his mercenary partner Nik Khan in Extraction 2. The first look video shows Chris shooting an action sequence. Director Sam Hargrave says behind the camera, “With the title of 2 behind your name, you have to bring at least twice the action.”

After performing several action scenes involving helicopters, cars and trains, Chris says, "Where everything that got you here doesn't mean a thing unless you can do it bigger and better than ever before." A helicopter is seen landing on top of a moving train in one of the scenes.

Netflix shared the first look video on social media with the caption, "We're landing helicopters on moving trains. Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave return for Extraction 2 - where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it."

Extraction 2 also stars Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili. The film's summary read, “After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held.”

It is a sequel of the 2020 film Extraction that also starred Randeep Hooda as the parallel male lead and child actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal. It became most-watched original film in Netflix's history post its release.

