Five Nights at Freddy's may get a sequel, here's why

Blumhouse's horror comedy film Five Nights at Freddy's, which is based on a popular video game of the same name released on Friday, October 27. It raked in $130 million at the box office in its first weekend alone which is over six times the entire $20 million production budget of the film. After the film's unprecedented success, there is an obvious question that is lingering- will there be a sequel? Considering the fact that there are 13 video games, it is almost assured that showrunners will approach a second part of the video game adaptation film. Another aspect that hints at this possibility is the post-credits scene which set up a potential future plot.

One of the primary cast members, Matthew Lillard (known for Scream), has reportedly signed a three-film contract, which further solidifies that a sequel may just be in the works. Five Nights at Freddy's director Emma Tammi recently told Variety that if the film performs well, she will be more than happy to welcome future prospects. “We're definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that,” she said, adding, “This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We'll have to see.”

Tammi also revealed that she will introduce more cameos from the YouTube gaming community into her films. She has already brought in Cory Williams, aka CoryxKenshin in the first film. YouTuber Markiplier was also supposed to feature in the film but he had to bail due to a scheduling conflict. “Mark is a part of this franchise through and through. We reached out and we all hoped to make it work. Unfortunately, we were filming at the same time Markiplier was filming his film, and the scheduling didn’t work out for this one. But we would love to include him moving forward,” Tammi said.