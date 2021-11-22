Freida Pinto, husband Cory welcome baby boy, share his first pictures

Slumdog Millionaire actor Freida Pinto has become a mother for the first time. On Monday, she took to Instagram to share photos of her newborn son, whom she named Rumi-Ray.

Freida shared the pictures on the occasion of her husband Cory Tran's birthday. “Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy. It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy,” she wrote. The photos showed the baby resting on his dad and mom's chests at their home.

Cory also shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I’m in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior.”

Freida and Cory got married during the pandemic. Speaking about her secret wedding, she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show, “I should clear the air. I wasn't planning a big fat Indian wedding. It was just going to be something pretty and simple... But then Covid happened and it's still happening and we just realised we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it.”

"Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap," she added.

