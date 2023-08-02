Gal Gadot confirms she will star in ‘Wonder Woman 3’ , James Gunn will be director

In an exciting news for fans, Gal Gadot has confirmed that she will be doing Wonder Woman 3 under James Gunn and Peter Safran. In an interaction with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Gadot talked about her adoration for the "Wonder Woman" series. She also revealed that she would be working with James and Peter for the third installment of the series.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman(File)

"I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together," said Gadot.

Gadot was the lead star in 2017's Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984. Both the movies were directed by Patty Jenkins. Chris Pine played the lead actor as Steve Trevor.

Notably, there were speculations that Gadot might not return since Jenkins won't be at the helm for the third film of "Wonder Woman" series.

Gadot is set to woo fans with her upcoming Netflix thriller Heart of Stone. The movie also stars Indian actress Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan. In the movie, Gadot will be seen in the character of a spy named Rachel Stone. According to the synopsis, "Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable -- and dangerous -- asset." The movie will debut on Netflix on August 11, 2023.

"Heart of Stone" will mark Alia's international debut. Gal Gadot in an interview to Mid-Day from TUDUM, talked about why Alia was a great choice for the upcoming movie.

"I've been a fan of Alia from much before. I've seen RRR. We were looking for someone who looks fresh, has the ability to portray layered characters, and could look beautiful. And Alia was the perfect choice," said Gadot.