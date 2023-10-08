Gal Gadot reacts to Israeli-Palestine conflict, stands in solidarity with her country: 'My heart is aching'

Israeli actor Gal Gadot has reacted to the ongoing crisis in Israel. After the Palestinian terror group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday, the actor took to her Instagram and shared that she is heartbroken by the turn of devastating events. (Also read: Chris Hemsworth reveals how he is trying to avoid Alzheimer’s disease)

Gal Gadot's Instagram posts

Gal Gadot has expressed her grief over the ongoing situation in Israel. (File Photo: AFP)

The Wonder Woman actor took to Instagram to stand in solidarity with Israel and shared news reports on the attack on Gaza. “At least 250 Israeli have been murdered and dozens of women children and elders held as hostages in Gaza, by Palestinian military group Hamas,” the caption began.

"Starting early morning more than 3,000 rockets were fire. Hamas is holding hostages, controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injured and heavy fighting is still ongoing. ‘I hear their voices and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children’. My heart is aching. Praying for all of those in pain," she wrote.

In a separate post, Gal wrote: “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!” The caption accompanied the picture that had the Star of David with the words, 'I stand with Israel' written below. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis and talent manager, writer Guy Oseary also reacted to the war and posted on their respective social media accounts.

What's happening in Israel?

Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 300 people were killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in Israel in decades. At least 232 people in the Gaza Strip have been killed and at least 1,700 wounded in Israeli strikes, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Reportedly, the Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the attack ‘operation Al-Aqsa Storm’ and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, and the ongoing siege of Gaza.

On the work front, Gal was last seen in the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The spy thriller, which marked the debut of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and also starred Jamie Dornan, released on Netflix on August 11.

