Gal Gadot says she was 'shocked', felt ‘dizzy’ after Joss Whedon threatened her on Justice League set

Gal Gadot has opened up about her initial reaction after Joss Whedon threatened her on the sets of Justice League. The director was brought on board the DCEU film during the post-production stage after Zack Snyder stepped down. Gal played the role of Wonder Woman in the film.

Speaking of the encounter, Gal revealed she was in shock and felt ‘dizzy’ after he threatened her. She also asked if Joss would have behaved the way he did with her had she been a man.

“Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it.... Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have...you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay,” she told Elle, in a recent interview.

“I would’ve done the same thing, I think, if I was a man. Would he tell me what he told me had I been a man? I don’t know. We’ll never know. But my sense of justice is very strong. I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me. But whatever, it’s done. Water under the bridge,” she added.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter had reported that Gal and Joss got into a fight over Wonder Woman's character and dialogue. This led to the director verbally abusing her. Gal's Justice League co-star Ray Fisher had also accused Joss of ‘gross’ and ‘abusive’ behaviour during the film's shoot.

Gal last appeared in Wonder Woman 2, which was released in December 2020. She is set to return for Wonder Woman 3, and will also star in Red Notice, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson. Her film Death on the Nile is also lined up for release.