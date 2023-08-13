Gal Gadot on her kids' reaction to her playing Evil Queen in Snow White: 'How appropriate'
Gal Gadot will be seen as the Evil Queen in Snow White that has Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Her middle child was disappointed over the same.
Actor Gal Gadot, better known as Wonder Woman for her fans across the globe, is back in an action-packed lead role in the Netflix film Heart of Stone. Next, she will be seen in Disney's musical fantasy Snow White and told People about her kids' reaction to her being cast in the role of the Evil Queen. She revealed that her kids expected her to play the titular character, but were not surprised when she informed them about her playing the antagonist instead. Also read: Heart of Stone review: Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt's pacey spy thriller speaks of sisterhood across age and ethnicity
Gal on reaction to her role in Snow White
Sharing their reaction to her role in Snow White, she said, “My middle child was a bit disappointed that I wasn't Snow White. When I told them I'm going to shoot Snow White for a month, she was convinced that I'm going to play Snow White. But when I told her ‘No, it's the evil queen,’ my oldest said, ‘Oh, how appropriate.’”
Gal Gadot and husband Jaron Varsano have three daughters, Alma, 11, Maya 6, and Daniella, 2. She told People they are very excited and can't wait for the film to release in March next year.
Snow White will be directed by Marc Webb and the screenplay has been co-written by Greta Gerwig, who recently delivered a blockbuster in her directorial, Barbie. Rachel Zegler plays Snow White in the film which is scheduled to release in theatres on March 22 next year. It may possibly be delayed due to the ongoing strike.
Gal Gadot on playing the Evil Queen
On playing the Evil Queen, Gal Gadot had earlier told People in another interview, “I wanted to make sure that we keep her delightful and delicious, and we understand what makes her tick. Then the evilness is interesting, and not just flat.”
“For me, it was making sure the Queen is not just evil for the sake of being evil. There is a complexity. Between the two characters, it's like a mother-daughter relationship in a weird way. It's what happens to a woman when she feels like she's not relevant anymore, what can come out of her.”
Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone
Gal Gadot is currently winning accolades for her role in Heart of Stone. The film follows Gal's Rachel Stone, a member of an elusive and mysterious group of elite spies called the Charter. When the shadowy organisation's cutting-edge weapon, an AI-esque technological core called the Heart, is stolen by hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel embarks on a globetrotting adventure to prevent the weapon from falling into the wrong hands and saving the day. The film also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo and Matthias Schweighofer and has been co-produced by Gal Gadot.