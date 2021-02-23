Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before Wonder Woman casting, see her 'nostalgic' post

Actor Gal Gadot has shared a picture of herself, taken around the time when she was contemplating quitting acting. The actor was soon cast as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, which turned her fortunes around.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a black-and-white picture from a camera test that was conducted for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The picture was taken by director Zack Snyder, and first appeared in a profile published by Vanity Fair on Monday.





She wrote in her caption, "This photo was taken by Zack Snyder on the day I did the camera test for Batman vs Superman with Ben. I came to LA for 30 hours while shooting a movie in Tel Aviv. But I wanted the role of Wonder Woman so much that it was worth the trip. I’ll forever be grateful to Zack for casting me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had no idea what the future would hold back when this picture was taken - seeing it makes me very nostalgic. It's also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was on the verge of giving up acting... and then this happened."

The Israeli actor's most high-profile films before Wonder Woman were the Fast & Furious films, in which she played Giselle. She has played Wonder Woman in three films, and will soon be seen in Snyder's four-hour streaming version of Justice League, due out on March 18.

Along with director Patty Jenkins, she will also appear in a third Wonder Woman movie, and the duo will collaborate on a Cleopatra biopic that she said she was 'very excited' about.

