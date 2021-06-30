Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Gal Gadot welcomes third baby girl, Daniella, with husband Jaron Varsano: ‘Couldn’t be more grateful’
hollywood

Gal Gadot welcomes third baby girl, Daniella, with husband Jaron Varsano: ‘Couldn’t be more grateful’

Gal Gadot announced the news of the new addition to her family with a sweet photo. She and her husband Jaron Varsano welcomed their third daughter, whom they have named Daniella.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano have become parents to a baby girl named Daniella.

Gal Gadot welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Daniella, with her husband Jaron Varsano. The two are also parents to nine-year-old daughter Alma and four-year-old daughter Maya. The Wonder Woman star took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans along with a family photo.

In the picture, Gal Gadot, her husband Jaron Varsano and their three daughters were seen lying in bed together. “My sweet family. I couldn’t be more grateful and happy (and tired) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I’m sending all of you love and health. GG,” her Instagram post was captioned.

Jaron posted the same photo on his Instagram page and wrote, “And now we are (five). So happy and grateful. My dear wife is a lioness!! So thankful and humbled by your powers.”

Congratulatory messages poured in from many, including Priyanka Chopra, Gisele Bündchen, January Jones and Kate Hudson.

Gal announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in March. She shared a picture of Jaron holding her baby bump, as Alma and Maya lay next to them in bed. “Here we go again,” the image was captioned.

Also read | Sona Mohapatra shares photo that ‘barely looks like’ her: ‘Exactly the kind of pics our actresses put out’

In April, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gal talked about how she and Jaron told their two daughters about her pregnancy. She said that while Alma got the talk once, when Gal was pregnant with her second child, Maya was ‘super curious about how the baby got in there, how is she going to come out and all of that’.

“So we explained the PG way, you know, ‘Mommy and Daddy had a big hug, Papa planted a seed in Mommy's tummy’,” she said. “So we’re doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gal gadot

Related Stories

hollywood

Gal Gadot says 'my country is at war' as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, disables comments after Twitter backlash

UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 12:26 PM IST
hollywood

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot says Joss Whedon 'threatened' her career: 'I took care of it on the spot'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 12:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Ambulance drivers for Covid-19 patients take a break to sing during night shift

Shoaib Akhtar posts video of his son dancing to Taare Zameen Par's Bum Bum Bole

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP