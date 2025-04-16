A forbidden list keeps ‘Snow White’ out of Lebanon; It’s not about the dwarfs

Disney’s big release, ‘Snow White’, has been banned from movie theatres in Lebanon for Israeli actor Gal Gadot's casting as the Evil Queen. The 39-year-old has been on Lebanon's ‘Israeli boycott list’ since Tel Aviv launched attacks on Hezbollah. The ban was ordered by Lebanon's Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar. Disney's Snow White has been banned in Lebanon(X)

Variety cited distributor Italia Films, which handles Disney titles in the Middle East, to report that Gadon has been on Lebanon's ‘Israel boycott list’ for quite some time, and her movies will not be released in the country. The ‘Wonder Woman’ star has not responded to the reported ban.

The representative further told the media outlet that, contrary to several claims, the Gal Gadot-led movie has not been banned in Kuwait.

Why is Gal Gadot on Lebanon's ‘Israeli boycott list’?

Gadot was born in Israel and served in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). She has been a vocal advocate of the country since the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas. On March 4, the 39-year-old was honored at the Anti-Defamation League’s annual summit in New York City.

“Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews,” she had said then.

‘Snow White’ was released in the US on March 21. The film, which has been directed by Marc Webb, is inspired by the Brothers Grimm fairy tale. Along with Gadot, it also features Rachel Zegler and Emilia Faucher. However, the film has received underwhelming reviews. John Platt, the son of the film's producer, in a since-deleted Instagram comment, blamed Zegler for ‘Snow White's lacklustre show at the box office. He claimed that the ‘West Side Story’ star "clearly hurt the film's box office" by dragging "her personal politics" into the promotion of the film.