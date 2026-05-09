George Clooney’s 65th birthday: Amal Clooney turns heads in daring runway look

George Clooney marked his 65th birthday in style, celebrating with wife Amal Clooney on the French coast and it was Amal who stole the spotlight in a showstopping designer look.

George Clooney celebrated his 65th birthday as Amal Clooney turned heads in a bold outfit.(REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

George, who turned 65 on Wednesday, May 6, and Amal who is 48 were photographed stepping off a boat in St Tropez in France on Thursday, May 7 as they enjoyed lunch with friends, according to People.

The couple, who have been together for more than 11 years primarily live in France. Their whole family including their 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella obtained French citizenship in December 2025, as per reports.

Amal's bold look

Amal arrived in a head-to-toe look straight from Pucci's spring/summer 2026 runway, according to Page Six.

Her sleeveless top was covered in red, orange and black paillettes, paired with a black micro-miniskirt with two front slits. She completed the look with matching flat black boots featuring a coordinated top trim and all part of the full runway ensemble.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} George, meanwhile, kept things relaxed in casual khaki pants, a black polo shirt, tan loafers and a matching belt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} George, meanwhile, kept things relaxed in casual khaki pants, a black polo shirt, tan loafers and a matching belt. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

And this was not the first time Amal turned heads with her look.

The week before, she wore a purple off-the-shoulder dress from Balenciaga to the Chaplin Award Gala in New York City, where George received a lifetime achievement award.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also her glamorous look in Golden Globes 2026 red carpet where she wore a curve-hugging red Balmain gown and Aquazzura pumps.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada threequel? Part 2 director drops bombshell hint: 'I'd love it'

What George said about turning 65?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ahead of his birthday, George opened up about aging when he spoke to People at the Chaplin Award Gala on April 27. "It's a weird thing," he said when asked about rewatching his old films. "As you get older, it's hard to watch movies when you were younger because you're like, 'Holy s---, that doesn't even look like me anymore.'"

He told People he recently watched his 2009 film Fantastic Mr Fox with his children. "So I was watching Fantastic Mr. Fox, which is a little easier because it's not really me, it's just my voice," he said. "That's kind of fun because the kids are slowly figuring out what I do for a living, you know? But the rest of it ... Listen, it's hard because I tend to not want to look back, but now that I'm gonna be 65 in a week, looking forward's a lot shorter view, you know what I mean? So maybe I'll look back later, you know?"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

George is currently working on Ocean's 14, with Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, with filming set to begin in October, according to Variety.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON