Gigi Hadid spotted with Bradley Cooper on dinner date months after parting with Leonardo DiCaprio amid dating rumours

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and actor Bradley Cooper stepped out for a dinner date in New York City recently. As per Daily Mail, the duo was spotted during the outing on Thursday. This comes months after she ended her alleged relationship with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. (Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid dating again: 'He wants to take it slower because there’s potential here')

What Gigi and Bradley wore for date night

Gigi Hadid was seen with Bradley Cooper earlier this week.

For her date, Gigi wore a cropped white top, an oversized black leather jacket, a tan mini skirt and shoes. She tied her hair into a bun and carried a small bag. Bradley Cooper wore a blue T-shirt under a plaid shirt and denims. He also wore a baseball cap and shoes.

Gigi and Bradley in New York

In the pictures, Gigi looked around as she walked on the pavement, while Bradley kept his head down and looked at his phone. They walked near each other with her bodyguard behind her. As per the report, they dined at Via Carota restaurant and then left together in the same car.

Gigi earlier dated Leonardo

Earlier this year, Gigi and Leonardo were in an alleged relationship. Amid dating rumours, Leonardo and Gigi were spotted together at parties and events. "They’re only seeing each other right now. It’s [still] casual, and they aren’t labeling it, [but] they’re dating [again]. Leo wants to take it slower with Gigi because there’s potential there, and he wants to preserve it," a source had said in a new report by Us Weekly.

Gigi and Zayn Malik

Gigi and singer Zayn Malik split in October 2022. Following that, multiple reports confirmed that Gigi was dating Leonardo. He was earlier in a relationship with Camila Morrone and they parted ways in August 2022. Gigi shares her daughter Khai with Zayn.

About Bradley's relationships

Bradley married Jennifer Esposito in 2006 and got divorced in 2007. He also dated Zoe Saldaña from 2011 to 2013. Bradley began dating Suki Waterhouse in 2013 and their relationship ended two years later. He then dated Irina Shayk from 2015 to 2019. They have a daughter together, Lea de Seine, born in March 2017.

