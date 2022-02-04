Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

Gigi Hadid talks about recent learnings in first interview post split with Zayn Malik: ‘I've been reminded that…'

In her first interview since she and partner Zayn Malik had a messy public break-up, Gigi Hadid has opened up about what the difficult phase of life taught her.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up last year after six years of dating.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 01:07 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

In her first interview since her messy break-up with Zayn Malik in October, model Gigi Hadid has opened up about what life lessons this difficult period has taught her.

Gigi and Zayn broke up after six years of being together in October following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid. In October, it was claimed that Zayn allegedly ‘struck’ Yolanda at the family's home outside Philadelphia. Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 and their daughter Khai was born in 2020.

In an interview with InStyle magazine recently, Gigi talked about what 2021 taught her. "I've been reminded that when we get time with people, just really appreciate it and take it all in and try not to wish away moments. Even if there's something hard, find something beautiful in it," she said.

Initially, Zayn had claimed the reports of him hitting Yolanda were 'false allegations' but still decided not to contest the charges. In a statement on Twitter, he wrote, "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago."

According to court records obtained by the PA news agency, Zayn allegedly swore at Yolanda and "grabbed and shoved" her into a dresser. The singer later plead no contest to four counts of harassment.

