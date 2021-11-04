Gigi Hadid shares first Instagram post since Zayn Malik-Yolanda Hadid's alleged fight, see here

Gigi Hadid shared her first Instagram post since news of Zayn Malik's alleged fight with her mother Yolanda Hadid made the headlines. The post featured a shoutout to the upcoming episode of Project Runway in which she features.

The supermodel shared three pictures from the sets. In the first, she wore a floral power suit while holding prompt cards. In the others, she posed for selfies with her hairstylist and make-up artist.

She shared the post with the caption, “Tomorrow! @projectrunwaybravo 9/8c on @bravotv.” Project Runway is a fashion-based reality show. The show is currently in its 19th season and Gigi will feature in it as a guest judge.

Meanwhile, Gigi hasn't commented on her mother Yolanda and Zayn's altercation in person. However, her representative issued a statement to the press. As reported by E! News, the statement read, “Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” referring to Zayn and Gigi's one-year-old daughter.

Late last month, TMZ reported that Gigi's mother Yolanda claimed that she was ‘struck’ by Zayn when she was visiting the former One Direction singer's house. In a statement on Twitter, he said that he ‘agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument’.

“In an effort to protect that space for (his daughter Khai) I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” Zayn had said.

International publications have reported that Zayn and Gigi have ended their relationship.