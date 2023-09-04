Godzilla Minus One' trailer: Check release date, cast, fan reactions and more

TOHO studios released the much-anticipated trailer of the live-action film Godzilla Minus One' on their official YouTube channel. Directed by Tamashi Yamazaki, the film features epic scenes of destruction and is based in post World War II world.

Trailer Release

The film is the 33rd Japanese-language Godzilla film and the 37th in the franchise overall.(X (Twitter))

The trailer of the movie promises an epic return of Godzilla and a worth-watching war battle against the iconic Kaiju. Featuring exciting scenes of destruction, the film showcases the people of Japan weathering the difficulties in a post World War world along with trying to protect themselves from Godzilla.

Along with writing and directing the film, Tamashi has also taken responsibility for the VFX of the film. The film is the 33rd Japanese-language Godzilla film and the 37th in the franchise overall.

Release Date

Godzilla Minus One' is the first live-action Japanese film to feature Godzilla since the 2016 hit, Shin Godzilla.

The Japanese film is all set to be released in the U.S. on December 1 in theatres nationwide. The film will be featured in various formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and MX4D.

In Japan, the film will be arriving in the theatres on November 3. The film is also set to be premiered as the closing film at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival.

Cast members revealed

“Is that, Godzilla,” says Minami Hamabe at the beginning of the 1:28-minute trailer. The ‘Let Me Eat Your Pancreas’ actor plays the role of Noriko Oishi in the film.

However, along with her, there are many other polished and famous actors in the film.

Ryunosuke Kamiki, who has been a home name in the Japanese film industry for 25 years now plays the role of Koichi Shikshima.

Along with him, the film features Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando and Kuranosuke Sasaki.

Fan Reactions

The release of the trailer has created much-worthy hype for the film amongst its fans. Many took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement over the trailer and how they eagerly anticipated the release of the film.