Godzilla x Kong The New Empire trailer: Iconic kaijus teaming up, Godzilla's new form and a mini Kong

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire trailer: The fifth installment from the MonsterVerse will hit screens in 2024 and its trailer is here. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is helmed by Adam Wingard, who also directed the 2021 film Godzilla vs Kong. Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle reprise their roles for the latest addition to the Verse. Newcomers Dan Stevens and Fala Chen hop on-board. (Also Read: Godzilla Minus One' trailer: Check release date, cast, fan reactions and more)

The film

A still from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire(X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official synopsis of the film reads: This latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The trailer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer leaves fans a lot to unpack. It sees the iconic kaijus become allies to fight against a new threat. It begins with a voiceover claiming how humans were wrong to assume we can hold life only on the earth’s surface, before showing how a whole new empire has risen to threaten everyone’s existence.

New takeaways

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fans are pumped to see the legends team up to fight a whole new antagonist, most seem taken by Godzilla’s new design and the addition of an adorable baby Kong. “We've been given a full-course #Godzilla banquet,” wrote a fan, sharing a meme of how this film will follow Godzilla Minus One. “The Monsterverse is getting more and more ridiculous and I'm here for it. Godzilla taking an ice nap to evolve into his pink form? Perfect. Baby Kong? Makes sense. Evil Orangutan Kaiju King? Sensational. Then they're running away like a couple of bros?” wrote another.

Release plans

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to the success of Godzilla vs Kong at the box office and on streaming platforms during the Covid-19 pandemic, Legendary had announced a sequel to the film in 2022. In May 2022, Adam was brought on-board again to direct and the film went on-floors in July that year. Filming was wrapped up in November the same year and Godzilla x Kong is scheduled to hit screens on April 12, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON