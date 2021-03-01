Golden Globe Awards 2021: Mark Ruffalo's kids crash his winning moment in adorable video. Watch

Mark Ruffalo won a Golden Globe Award this year for his performance in I Know This Much Is True... The actor bagged the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, beating Bryan Cranston, Jeff Daniels, Hugh Grant and Ethan Hawke in the category. Ruffalo accepted the award virtually as two of his three children, Keen and Bella, adorably crashed the moment.

Ruffalo was showered with love from his family before began his speech. He thanked his inner circle and everyone involved in the making of the show. "I love you guys. [laughs] Oh God, okay! First of all, these group of actors, these are my peers, these are the people that I admire and love and look up to. I'm so honoured to be here with you guys. Thank you Hollywood Foreign Press. Thank you, HBO.Thank you to the production team," he said.

"I thank my family who lets me go off and bring these crazy people home and they have to live with all these years. Thank you, guys. I want to thank the crew and craftspeople, who really carried us through this," Ruffalo added before he thanked the director Derek Cianfrance. "Thank you for always leading with the idea of humanity, however, it comes; beautiful, ugly, inspiring, sad. I want to thank Wally Lamb for the beautiful story of these twins of fractured hearts and minds, for the story of America, her brokenness and her promise, forgiveness, healing and integration," he said.

Mark couldn't hide his activist side when he urged fans and viewers to take care of 'mother Earth.' "It’s my humble belief that what will give all the sadness and loss that we all live through meaning is our common humanity. What connects us is greater than what keeps us apart. And the more we include each other, and see each other and hear each other, the faster we will heal our broken hearts and minds. We have a dying mother, just like the mother in our story. She is Mother Earth. And we must come to balance with her and honour her. And she will heal too. So let’s be courageous together. Let’s turn the page on the cruel past of this nation,” he said. “The good news is inclusion and justice and care for Mother Earth is breaking out everywhere. The godly light of decency is breaking through the hideous, dark storm we’ve been living through," he said.

I Know This Much Is True sees Ruffalo play twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey. The latter is diagnosed with schizophrenia and is admitted to an asylum from which Dominick attempts to get him out. Ruffalo underwent a massive weight transformation for the role.