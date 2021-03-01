Golden Globes 2021 live: John Boyega, Daniel Kaluuya win first awards amid chants of 'Times Up Globes'
The Golden Globes 2021 awards will be handed out under pandemic conditions on Monday. The ceremony is expected to see big wins for Netflix, honours for late actors Irrfan Khan and Chadwick Boseman, and a lot of celebrities in glamorous outfits, at home.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 07:49 AM
Emma Corrin wins Best Actress Drama
Emma Corrin wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 07:29 AM
Norman Lear receives Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear is the recipient of this year's Carol Burnett Award. Lear is an American television writer and producer.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 07:11 AM
Aaron Sorkin wins Best Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin of The Trial of the Chicago 7 won Best Screenplay, Motion Picture.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 07:08 AM
Mark Ruffalo wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series
Mark Ruffalo wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for I Know This Much Is True. He plays twin brothers on the show.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:58 AM
Soul wins Best Motion Picture, Animated
Disney Pixar's Soul won Best Motion Picture, Animated award at the ceremony.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:57 AM
Catherine O'Hara wins Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
Catherine O'Hara wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) for Schitt's Creek.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:49 AM
John Boyega wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series
John Boyega wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for television for Small Axe.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:45 AM
Daniel Kaluyaa is Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for Judas and the Black Messiah.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:43 AM
Amy Poehler's hilarious barb
In her opening bit with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler jokes if the night 'could have been an email'.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:39 AM
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kickstart ceremony
Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are back this year and have began the awards show with some pandemic jokes.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:34 AM
Judd Apatow, Ava Duvernay call out Globes
Filmmakers such as Judd Apatow and Ava Duvernay have called out the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity.
-
Mon, 01 Mar 2021 06:29 AM
Red carpet goes virtual
Stars such as Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried joined the red carpet brigade but from the safety of their home. Read full story here.