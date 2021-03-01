Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Golden Globes 2021 red carpet pics: Margot Robbie makes stunning entry, Elle Fanning is modern Cinderella at home
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet pics: Margot Robbie makes stunning entry, Elle Fanning is modern Cinderella at home

Golden Globe Awards 2021 are kickstarting in a virtual ceremony. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Amanda Seyfried and other got decked up at home for a pandemic-era red carpet.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Golden Globes 2021: Margot Robbie at the venue and Elle Fanning all decked up at home.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is off to a glamorous start. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried joined the red carpet brigade but from the safety of their home.

Elle showed her modern-day Cinderella outfit, a gorgeous blue Gucci dress, on Instagram. She tied her hair in sleek bun and posed for photos at home.

Mank star Amanda, too, had an at-home photo session in her stunning red dress. She shared photos from her 'prep' for the ceremony and the final pictures of the look made their way online.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Golden Globes 2021 red carpet: See pics of Margot Robbie, Elle Fanning, Kaley

Golden Globe 2021 nominees list: Ahead of ceremony, mark your favourites

'We were relentless to cast Tom Holland as Spider-Man': Russo Brothers

Miley Cyrus surprises fans, shares throwback photo with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas
Amanda Seyfried in her coral dress.

A few stars such as Margot Robbie are also physically present at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the ceremony. She was seen in a black, pretty dress, posing on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie at the red carpet.

Check out more celebrity pics from the red carpet here:

Dan Levy.
Sarah Hyland.
Angela Basset.
Kaley Cuoco

The award show, which is taking place nearly two months later than normal due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film Mank and a nomination for leading television show The Crown.

Mank and The Crown have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
golden globe golden globe awards

Related Stories

hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Date, time and where to watch on TV and online

PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:10 PM IST
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021: Double win for Olivia Colman and other big moments to expect

PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:44 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP