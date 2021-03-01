Golden Globes 2021 red carpet pics: Margot Robbie makes stunning entry, Elle Fanning is modern Cinderella at home

The 78th Golden Globe Awards is off to a glamorous start. Stars such as Elle Fanning, Kate Hudson and Amanda Seyfried joined the red carpet brigade but from the safety of their home.

Elle showed her modern-day Cinderella outfit, a gorgeous blue Gucci dress, on Instagram. She tied her hair in sleek bun and posed for photos at home.

Mank star Amanda, too, had an at-home photo session in her stunning red dress. She shared photos from her 'prep' for the ceremony and the final pictures of the look made their way online.

Amanda Seyfried in her coral dress.

A few stars such as Margot Robbie are also physically present at the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California for the ceremony. She was seen in a black, pretty dress, posing on the red carpet.

Margot Robbie at the red carpet.

Check out more celebrity pics from the red carpet here:

Dan Levy.

Sarah Hyland.

Angela Basset.

Kaley Cuoco

The award show, which is taking place nearly two months later than normal due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television. This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively.

Netflix dominated the nominations with a total of 42 mentions, including a nomination for the leading film Mank and a nomination for leading television show The Crown.

Mank and The Crown have received a total of six nominations each. Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' has been nominated in five Golden Globe categories, including best TV musical or comedy series.