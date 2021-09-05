Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Grace Gummer, daughter of Meryl Streep, marries Mark Ronson: 'Forever and ever yours'. See pic

Mark Ronson, who turned 46 on Saturday, shared the news of his marriage to Grace Gummer in an Instagram post.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 09:53 PM IST
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer got engaged in June this year.

Multiple Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson has tied the knot with Grace Gummer, the daughter of veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

Mark, who turned 46 on Saturday, shared the news of his marriage to Grace in an Instagram post.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side till my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)," he wrote.

Mark also shared a black and white photo of Grace and him in their wedding outfits along with the post.

 

Mark and Grace have been dating since 2020 after being first spotted on a dinner date in New York.

They first sparked engagement rumours in May this year, when Grace was seen sporting a large diamond on her left ring finger. In June, Mark officially confirmed their engagement during his appearance on ‘The FADER Undercover’.

Also read: Mark Ronson confirms engagement to Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

Their wedding marks a second marriage for both Mark and Grace.

Grace, who is the third child of Meryl and husband Don Gummer, was briefly married in 2019 to Tay Strathairn.

The pair separated after just 42 days together, with Grace officially filing for divorce in early 2020. Mark was earlier married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018. 

 

