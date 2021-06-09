Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Mark Ronson confirms engagement to Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer
Grace Gummer (centre) is the second daughter of Meryl Streep. Mark Ronson is British American musician.(Reuters)
Grace Gummer (centre) is the second daughter of Meryl Streep. Mark Ronson is British American musician.(Reuters)
hollywood

Mark Ronson confirms engagement to Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer have been dating since 2020 after being first spotted on a dinner date in New York in September. This will be the second marriage for both the stars.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 01:22 PM IST

Multiple Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson has announced his engagement to Grace Gummer, the daughter of veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

The 45-year-old songwriter and record producer made the revelation during his appearance on "The FADER Undercover", reported People magazine.

"I got engaged last weekend," Mark said.

The musician also opened up about the intimate moment that he shared with Grace Gummer, 35, after they got engaged.

"There’s a plaque for that somewhere. There’s a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque. But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It’s still my record," he said.

The couple had recently sparked engagement rumours when Grace Gummer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her left hand in May this year.

Mark and Grace have been dating since 2020 after being first spotted on a dinner date in New York in September. This will be the second marriage for both the stars.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut hijacks Yami Gautam's wedding post, responds to Ayushmann Khurrana's comment

Grace Gummer, who is the third child of Meryl and husband Don Gummer, was briefly married in 2019 to Tay Strathairn.

The pair separated after just 42 days together, with Grace officially filing for divorce in early 2020.

Mark was earlier married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mark ronson meryl streep

Related Stories

Those Who Wish Me Dead movie review: Angelina Jolie in a still from Taylor Sheridan's new film. (AP)
Those Who Wish Me Dead movie review: Angelina Jolie in a still from Taylor Sheridan's new film. (AP)
hollywood

Those Who Wish Me Dead review: Angelina Jolie is jaw-droppingly good

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:38 PM IST
  • Those Who Wish Me Dead movie review: Angelina Jolie delivers a real movie star performance in director Taylor Sheridan's old-school chase thriller.
READ FULL STORY
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a varied slate of films in the pipeline.
Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has a varied slate of films in the pipeline.
bollywood

83 actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says he was rejected 250-300 times in auditions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin said in an interview that he was rejected between 250-300 times in auditions, before he broke out in Bollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.