First look here! Guess what Kim Kardashian and North West are doing in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie?

Hold onto your paws, because the Paw Patrol is back and ready for their biggest adventure yet! In Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, the lovable pups are getting a power-packed upgrade, and they're not alone. The star-studded trailer dropped on Monday, giving fans a sneak peek into the action-packed world of Adventure City.

Kim Kardashian as Delores: Sassy and Fabulous!

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West.(Getty Images via AFP)

Kim Kardashian is bringing her star power to the big screen as she reprises her role as Delores, the sassy white poodle. With an eye-roll and a witty remark, Delores adds a touch of glam to the canine crew. "Ugh, you've got to be kidding me," she scoffs, perfectly capturing her diva personality.

North West as Mini: A Fearless Pomeranian on a Wrecking Ball!

Not to be outdone by her famous mom, North West steals the show as Mini, a courageous Pomeranian. In a thrilling scene, Mini fearlessly rides atop a wrecking ball alongside Nano, voiced by the talented Alan Kim from Minari. Together, they fight crime as members of the Junior Patrollers, showing that bravery runs in the family.

A Meteoric Twist and Superpowers Unleashed!

Adventure City is in for a wild ride when a magical meteor crash-lands, granting the Paw Patrol pups extraordinary superpowers. Skye, the smallest member of the team, finally sees her dreams come true as her newfound abilities become a force to be reckoned with. But trouble brews as their archrival Humdinger, voiced by Ron Pardo, joins forces with the meteor-obsessed mad scientist Victoria Vance to steal the powers and become supervillains.

It's a Battle for Adventure City's Future!

With Adventure City's fate hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups must rise to the challenge and stop the supervillains before it's too late. Skye, led by the talented McKenna Grace, learns that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference. Get ready for heart-pounding action, heroic rescues, and life lessons that will inspire audiences of all ages.

A Star-Studded Cast Lights Up the Screen!

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie is not just about our furry friends. The film boasts an impressive lineup of voice talents, including Marsai Martin, Chris Rock, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Serena Williams, and Kristen Bell, to name just a few. And keep an eye out for a special cameo from Saint West, Kim and Kanye's 7-year-old son, whose role remains a mystery, adding an extra sprinkle of excitement.

A Personal Touch and a Paw Patrol Affair!

When the first Paw Patrol movie premiered in 2021, Kim Kardashian made it a truly unforgettable experience for her kids and their closest friends. She organized a private screening at a movie theater, complete with special treats, Paw Patrol toys, and life-sized stuffed animals of her character. Sharing her excitement with her little ones, Kim expressed how much she did it for them and their love for Paw Patrol. Talk about a superstar mom!

Get Ready for the Mighty Paw Patrol!

Mark your calendars, because Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters on September 29. Join Skye, Delores, Mini, and the rest of the heroic team as they embark on an epic adventure to save Adventure City.

