Harish Patel: People assumed I have died just because I was not working in India

Actor Harish Patel is back in the spotlight, courtesy his outing in the Hollywood film, Eternals. But he can never forget how people assumed that he was no more, soon after he moved to the UK.

“Ever since people saw me in the trailer of the film, Eternals, they started talking about me. All of a sudden, I became a talking point. But before that I had heard that people just assumed that men duniya mein nahi raha. I am no more,” Patel tells us.

He continues, “I used to wonder why didn’t people check with me once before jumping to such conclusions. Google search hi kar lete ke ke kahan gaya Harish Patel, mar gaya ya zinda hai. Just because mein yahan kaam nahi kar raha tha, ya dikh nahi raha tha, toh bas bol diya ke nahi raha”.

Patel, who is known for his portrayal as Ibu Hatela in the Bollywood film Gunda (1998), has explored a lot as an artiste in the UK. “I got a chance to rekindle my first love, which is theatre. I did a play, Rafta Rafta, at Royal National Theatre, then went on to do several TV shows”.

He is surprised with the attention he has garnered for his recent Hollywood outing. “Ek dum se 14 saal baad, mere par logun ko itna pyaar aaya, aur they started asking ke sir aapne phele kyun nahi bataya. I thought why should I be the one telling them, or serving all the information on a platter. Usmein kya hi maaza hai. They should have done some hard work to find it out,” says the actor.

Opening up about working internationally, Patel asserts, “Duniya bahut badi hai, aap kab tak kup ke manduk baane rahoge. Come out and see. It is important for people to expand their thoughts for others”.

“Stop thinking that a person is sitting idle at home just because he/she is out of the public eye,” expresses Patel.

The actor had to skip the premiere of Eternals in LA after testing positive for Covid-19.

“I can’t express how disappointed I was about it, but I still feel lucky that I got a chance to do the film and be a part of it all,” he signs off.