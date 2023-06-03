Harrison Ford opens up about on-set conflict with Brad Pitt during the production of "The Devil's Own"

Harrison Ford recently spoke candidly about his on-set conflict with Brad Pitt during the production of the film "The Devil's Own."

The Devil's Own cast. (Image Credit: Netflix)

The movie, directed by Alan J. Pakula, marked the final work of the eminent director and focused on the story of an Irish Republican Army (IRA) fighter's mission to acquire missiles for the guerilla fight against the British.

While Ford expressed his deep respect for Pitt, he acknowledged that the on-set turmoil created a tense atmosphere.

In an interview with Esquire, the ‘Indiana Jones' star shed light on the disagreements they had regarding the director, the film's direction, and the script.

Ford shared his thoughts on the matter, stating, "Brad [Pitt] developed the script. Then they offered me the part. I saved my comments about the character and the construction of the thing—I admired Brad. First of all, I admire Brad. I think he’s a wonderful actor. He’s a really decent guy. But we couldn’t agree on a director until we came to Alan Pakula, who I had worked with before but Brad had not. Brad had this complicated character, and I wanted a complication on my side so that it wasn’t just a good-and-evil battle. And that’s when I came up with the bad-shooting thing. I worked with a writer—but then all of a sudden we’re shooting and we didn’t have a script that Brad and I agreed on. Each of us had different ideas about it. I understand why he wanted to stay with his point of view, and I wanted to stay with my point of view—or I was imposing my point of view, and it’s fair to say that that’s what Brad felt. It was complicated. I like the movie very much. Very much."

Despite finding Pakula to direct the film, Ford and Pitt continued to face challenges throughout the production, particularly concerning the script and the overall execution.

However, "The Devil's Own" managed to achieve decent success upon its release, grossing $140 million at the box office, exceeding its $90 million budget.

Feud flourished Hollywood

While the on-set conflict between Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt during the production of "The Devil's Own" made headlines, it pales in comparison to some of the infamous feuds that have rocked Hollywood in recent years.

One of the most widely known disputes involved Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel, who reached a point where they completely avoided each other while filming the Fast & Furious franchise.

However, they eventually managed to put their differences aside, allowing The Rock to return for the ninth and tenth installments of the series.

Such feuds have become so prevalent that they have even become subjects of parody, with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's playful rivalry gaining a dedicated following.

Tensions often run high during film productions, considering the enormous stakes involved in the cutthroat world of Hollywood. With millions of dollars on the line, actors and filmmakers alike have a vested interest in delivering a successful product.

A poorly received movie can not only impact an actor's financial standing but also tarnish their reputation. It's no wonder that conflicts can arise when so many individuals are heavily invested in the outcome of a project, as was the case with "The Devil's Own."

While "The Devil's Own" may not be at the forefront of people's minds today, it serves as a reminder that Hollywood feuds need not result in a complete loss of respect between actors.

Despite the Han Solo actor’s admission of conflicts with Brad Pitt during the production, he still holds a deep admiration for Pitt's talents. More than 25 years after the film's release, Ford looks back at the project with a sense of satisfaction and continues to hold Pitt in high regard, despite their differences.