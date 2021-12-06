Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts teaser: ‘Hermione’ Emma Watson walks down Platform 9 ¾, fans miss late Alan Rickman

HBO Max released a teaser for the highly anticipated Harry Potter reunion titled Return to Hogwarts. Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, who played Harry, Ronald Weasley and Hermione Granger, respectively, will join other cast members of the eight Harry Potter films for the special.

The teaser began with a visual of the Hogwarts clock tower followed by a shot of the Daily Prophet, which had the headline, 'Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni'. Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) received invitations, with Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) making an appearance too.

The teaser began with a visual of the Hogwarts clock tower followed by a shot of the Daily Prophet, which had the headline, ‘Hogwarts Welcomes Back Alumni’. Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) received invitations, with Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) making an appearance too.

Emma featured in the final shot of the promo, walking down platform 9 ¾, with the Hogwarts Express waiting. However, her face was not revealed.

The Harry Potter reunion special celebrates the anniversary of the first film of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago. It will also feature cast members such as Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch and others.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments. “I can’t wait to see Dan, Emma and Rupert together after all these years. Such an iconic trio,” one wrote. “If they announce a new movie continuing their story I will legit cry like a baby #HarryPotterFanAlways&Forever,” another wrote.

Some fans, however, missed the late cast members. “I’m sad that Helen McCrory, Richard Harris and Alan Rickman didn’t get the chance to join the reunion. May they all rest in peace,” one wrote. While Helen played Narcissa Malfoy, Richard was seen as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the first two films. Alan essayed the role of Severus Snape.

“As excited as I am to see this, I still can’t deny how sad I am going to be seeing it without Alan Rickman. It’s incomplete without him,” another fan commented.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on January 1.

