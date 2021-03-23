Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Harry Potter star Rupert Grint admits he 'peaked early', says 'maybe I'll just be a beekeeper'
hollywood

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint admits he 'peaked early', says 'maybe I'll just be a beekeeper'

Rupert Grint, who gained fame after playing Ron Weasley in eight Harry Potter films, has said that he might not continue acting in the future.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint played best friends Harry and Ron in the Harry Potter films.

Of the three central actors in the Harry Potter film franchise, Rupert Grint has had the least eye-catching trajectory post the series' conclusion. But that was deliberate.

In a new profile, the actor echoed comments made by his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in the past, and said that there were times while shooting for the franchise's eight films that he 'definitely wanted to do something else'.

“I think I've always had that kind of ethos that nothing is forever. I do just feel like, ‘Maybe I'll just be a beekeeper. I'll just do that,’” he told Esquire. “I love acting, and I love being a part of (Servant, his Apple TV+ show). And I've really enjoyed playing the characters. But I do often think maybe I could do something else later on.”

Likening the experience of working on the Harry Potter films as 'unique', he added, "No one really understands it and can relate to it but us. Almost kind of like astronauts. Kind of a weird experiment, I think.”

Admitting that he 'kind of peaked very early on', the actor said that he 'can't really imagine' reprising his role as Ron Weasley, especially since he wouldn't unless the others decide to come back as well, but one should 'never say never'.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ana de Armas fuels rumours she's back with Ben Affleck, then shuts them down

Sharon Stone says she was 'tricked' into shooting explicit Basic Instinct scene

Armie Hammer under investigation for allegations of sexual assault

Angelina files docs as proof of Brad Pitt's domestic violence, kids will testify

Also read: As Emma Watson's fans get emotional on her ‘retirement from acting’, her manager responds to rumours

Recently, Emma Watson's management was forced to comment after a rumour about her quitting acting gained steam. Her manager Jason Weinberg said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rupert grint daniel radcliffe harry potter emma watson ron weasley

Related Stories

hollywood

Harry Potter actor Katie Leung says she was told to lie about facing racist abuse from fans

PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST
hollywood

Rupert Grint likens Harry Potter shoots to Groundhog Day: 'It just never ended'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:07 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP