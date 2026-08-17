Hayden Panettiere autopsy result: Greenville County Coroner's Office shares new details amid death probe

Hayden Panettiere's autopsy has been finalized, and the determination of her cause of death is still under investigation.

Hayden Panettiere's death is under investigation, with no signs of trauma found. Panettiere’s (Instagram)

The death of the "Nashville" actress was confirmed on Sunday by her father, Alan Lee "Skip" Panettiere, who described it as a "tragic passing" in a statement to Page Six.

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen. “We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Deep Dive What were the details surrounding Hayden Panettiere's autopsy results? Hayden Panettiere's autopsy has been completed, but the cause of her death remains under investigation. The Greenville County Coroner's Office reported no signs of trauma contributing to her death. Why was a 911 call made regarding Hayden Panettiere's condition? A 911 call was made due to Hayden Panettiere being found unresponsive, with police and EMS responding to a report of cardiac arrest and potential overdose. What are the ongoing investigations regarding Hayden Panettiere's death? The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are conducting an active investigation into her death, with no indications of foul play reported so far.

Panettiere was discovered unresponsive at a South Carolina Airbnb on Sunday.

Hayden Panettiere's autopsy results: Greenville County Coroner's Office issues statement

The Greenville County Coroner's Office informed Page Six in a statement, “On August 16, 2026, at approximately 1:51 PM, a 911 call was received regarding a reported cardiac arrest.

“First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest. EMS personnel initiated advanced cardiac life support measures; however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the individual was pronounced deceased at 2:32 PM."

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Both the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville City Police Department arrived at the scene.

“The decedent has been identified as Hayden [Lesley] Panettiere, 36, of California. Panettiere was found unresponsive inside the residence, where she had been temporarily staying," the Coroner's Office said.

“An autopsy was completed today. At autopsy, no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death.”

Further studies will be conducted, as per the statement.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. However, no additional details can be disclosed, it read.

Hayden Panettiere 911 call

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In the 911 dispatch audio acquired by Page Six, officials reacted to an "overdose" at approximately 1:51 PM, saying that "CPR was in progress."

The "unidentified female" was reported to be in "cardiac arrest."

According to TMZ, emergency personnel made efforts to revive Panettiere, but she was declared deceased at 2:32 PM.

She is survived by an 11-year-old daughter named Kaya with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko, who relocated to his home country of Ukraine with their child.

Hayden's younger sibling, Jansen Panettiere, passed away in February 2023 at the age of 28 due to an undiagnosed heart condition.