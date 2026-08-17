Hayden Panettiere death: Chilling 911 dispatch audio release, Did she die due to overdose and cardiac arrest?

Hayden Panettiere, known for her role in Heroes, tragically passed away on August 16 at the age of 36. She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, whom she had with her former partner, Wladimir Klitschko, the ex-heavyweight boxing champion.

What was Hayden Panettiere's cause of death: New details emerged

Hayden Panettiere passed away on August 16 at 36, survived by her daughter, Kaya. Emergency services responded to a 911 call, but despite resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead. (REUTERS)

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New information has emerged regarding the final moments of Hayden Panettiere's life. Law enforcement and emergency medical services responded to a report of an "unresponsive female," who was later identified as 36-year-old Panettiere, at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, around 1:50 p.m. local time on Sunday, August 16, the Greenville Police Department told PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, authorities were notified of the medical emergency through a 911 call made by a friend of the actress. The name of the caller has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

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Deep Dive What new details have emerged about Hayden Panettiere's death and the 911 call? New information indicates that law enforcement responded to a 911 call about an 'unresponsive female,' later identified as Hayden Panettiere, with an investigation mentioning terms like 'overdose' and 'cardiac arrest' during the emergency. Why did Hayden Panettiere relinquish custody of her daughter to Wladimir Klitschko? Panettiere relinquished full custody of her daughter Kaya to Klitschko in 2018 due to her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression, which she felt were impacting her ability to be a good mother. How did Hayden Panettiere describe her decision to sign over custody of her daughter? Panettiere described signing over custody as the 'most heartbreaking thing' she had ever done, acknowledging that it was a difficult decision for the well-being of her daughter while she focused on her recovery.

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First responders endeavored to revive Panettiere through the use of “advanced cardiac life support,” as per the outlet. This method included CPR, along with specialized medications, breathing tubes, and monitoring of heart rhythms.

Panettiere was reportedly declared dead at 2:32 p.m., as the chest compressions performed by paramedics were also ineffective in reviving her, reported People.

According to a dispatch audio acquired by PEOPLE, officials were heard mentioning an "overdose" and "cardiac arrest" in the moments surrounding Panettiere's passing.

Greenville Police Department launches probe into Hayden Panettiere's death

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The investigation into her death is being conducted by the Greenville Police Department in conjunction with the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The initial investigation has not revealed any indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances, stated a spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department in a statement acquired by PEOPLE. “An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call.”

Authorities notified PEOPLE that the official cause of Panettiere's death will not be disclosed until following an autopsy. They did not verify reports that "advanced cardiac life support" methods were employed in an attempt to resuscitate her.