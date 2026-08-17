Actress Hayden Panettiere has died at the age of 36, her representative confirmed to ABC News.

Hayden Panettiere dies at 36: Raising Helen star's rep announces ‘tragic passing’ (haydenpanettiere/Instagram)

"It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her -- and to the millions who watched her onscreen," her rep said in a statement.

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Any other details surrounding Panettiere's death were not immediately available.

Hayden Panettiere’s career

Deep Dive What were the notable roles of Hayden Panettiere in her acting career? Hayden Panettiere is best known for her roles as Claire Bennet in 'Heroes' and Juliette Barnes in 'Nashville', along with appearances in films like 'Remember the Titans' and 'Scream VI'. What health struggles did Hayden Panettiere face throughout her life? Hayden Panettiere publicly struggled with mental health issues, substance addiction, and postpartum depression, discussing these challenges in her memoir and interviews. What was the cause of Hayden Panettiere's death? The cause of Hayden Panettiere's death has not been publicly revealed, and details surrounding her passing remain unclear as of now.

Panettiere began as a child star and had a long career in both TV and film. She is remembered for her roles as Claire Bennet on the popular series Heroes and as Juliette Barnes on the musical drama Nashville.

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{{^usCountry}} Panettiere also appeared in Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, and Scream 4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panettiere also appeared in Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess, and Scream 4. {{/usCountry}}

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Panettiere, a mom of one, spoke out about growing up in the spotlight, postpartum depression and her struggles with substance abuse in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning. The book was published in May.

In 2023, Panettiere’s younger brother Jansen died unexpectedly of a heart condition at 28.

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“When something that massive has happened to you, you really learn to pick your fights and just not let the little things upset you,” she told People in 2024 about the death. “Because once something so horrific, so deep, so catastrophic happens in your life, there’s not much that can really rock you.”

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Panettiere made headlines after the People interview, with fans expressing concerns over her slurred speech. She later broke her silence about it via an Instagram post, sharing, “I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. I was exhausted. My rep stopped the interview early as it became obvious that I was fading — especially as the subject matter became heavier… Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor.”

She added, “Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone.”

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