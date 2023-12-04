‘Head down & blinders on’ - How Yellowstone's Lainey Wilson defied the odds in the music world

Country sensation Lainey Wilson, basking in the glow of her recent triumphs at the CMA Awards, took a poignant stroll down memory lane on Instagram. Sharing a heartfelt video montage of her musical journey, from teenage performances to recent career highs, the Yellowstone star delivered an uplifting message: "Head down and blinders on. Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t 🤘🏻."

Lainey Wilson performs "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" at the 57th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV/Invision/AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unseen photos she unveiled struck a chord with fans, eliciting emotional responses. Comments flooded in, expressing admiration for her evolution. "In a puddle of tears," wrote one, while another declared, "Welp, this motivated me to run through a brick wall planning." Lainey's authenticity and perseverance resonated with followers, as evidenced by messages like, "Girl, you did it!! Thank you for never giving up."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Lainey Wilson's musical journey began in 2011 when she moved to Nashville to pursue her singing and songwriting dreams. Her 2016 album, Tougher, earned critical acclaim and secured a spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums list. Signing with BBR Music Group in 2018 paved the way for her music to not only feature on Yellowstone but also positioned her as a rising star on Country Music Television.

Also Read | Lainey Wilson wins 5 CMA Awards including entertainer of the year, album of the year

Reflecting on her remarkable career in a May interview with Parade, Lainey expressed gratitude for the recognition. "I have loved country music my entire life," she shared. "It has taken a really long time, but I finally do feel like country music is starting to love me back. It feels great to feel included and recognized. It’s something I don't think I'll ever get used to."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Lainey Wilson continues to make waves in the country music scene, her journey serves as a testament to perseverance, passion, and the fulfillment of lifelong dreams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON