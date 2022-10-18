Man of Steel sequel starring Henry Cavill as Superman being developed by Warner Bros, says report

After several ifs, buts, and maybes, it seems Henry Cavill is back as Earth’s mightiest superhero. A new report suggests that the British actor will don the red and blue caped costume and reprise his role as Superman in a stand-alone sequel of his 2013 film Man of Steel. As per the report, the makers are currently developing the film with Henry in mind, and its part of the larger DC Extended Universe. Also read: Henry Cavill being approached to return as Superman in DCEU by Warner Bros

Henry had made his debut as Superman aka Clark Kent in Man of Steel, directed by Zack Snyder. The film laid the foundations of the DCEU and Henry reprised his role in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). However, after Zack Snyder’s exit from the DCEU and studio Warner Bros change of focus regarding the future of the franchise, Henry also quietly exited the universe. Despite fans calling for his return, till very recently, it looked unlikely.

In September, news had emerged that Henry was back as Superman after industry insiders claimed that the new management at Warner Bros Discovery had managed to convince him. Last week, the leaked post-credits scene of DC’s upcoming Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam teased a Henry cameo and many assumed this was the film insiders were talking about. However, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter says that is just the tip of the iceberg.

The report stated that the top brass from Warner Bros. Discovery--CEO David Zaslav and Warner Bros. Pictures heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, has shown ‘intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of’ Superman. As per the report, the project would ‘essentially be Man of Steel 2’. It is being produced by Charles Roven and is currently in search for writers.

The caveat is that this is all still in early stages and there is a long road to be travelled before filming can commence, and a release date of 2024 or 2025 may just be optimistic. However, fans can rejoice in the news that at least, for now, things are falling in place for their favourite Superman’s return.

