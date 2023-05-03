Here's what Alia Bhatt, Priyanka-Nick and Met Gala guests were served for dinner; Twitter calls it ‘disgusting’

Met Gala 2023 took place on May 1 (May 2 in India), and it was all anyone could talk about on social media with many Indian celebs attending the event – from actors Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra to socialites and entrepreneurs Natasha Poonawalla and Isha Ambani. Priyanka was joined by singer-husband Nick Jonas. The theme this year paid homage to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. After the red carpet and a visit to the Karl Lagerfeld exhibition, the glamorous guests sat down for dinner, where they were served a menu inspired by the late designer. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hang out with Florence Pugh and Ashley Park at Met Gala after party

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas at Met Gala 2023 (left); a picture of the menu shared by singer Maluma from the event.

Just like the extravagant parties at the Oscars, the Met Gala dinner menu is no less exquisite. In line with this year's 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' theme, the menu was reportedly inspired by the late fashion designer's love for dinner parties, and was carefully planned by caterer Olivier Cheng.

As per a Vogue report, for Met Gala 2023, Olivier Cheng took a leaf out of Karl Lagerfeld's lavish dinner parties, and put together a menu inspired by his dinner for designer Paloma Picasso and Rafael Lopez-Sanchez in 1978 after their wedding, which designers Yves Saint Laurent and Manolo Blahnik had attended. On the menu were some of Karl Lagerfeld's favourite dishes, according to Vogue.

To start, the guests were served a chilled spring pea soup with baby vegetables, lemon creme fraiche, and truffle snow. For mains, the late designer's favourite Ora King salmon was accompanied by a vegetable nage (broth), asparagus, pickled strawberries, and radish. To go with the food there was plenty of wine and Diet Coke: the soft drink was a favourite of Karl Lagerfeld’s, who often was said to drink up to 10 per day, reported Vogue.

To take things to the next level, the report added that Met Gala 2023's decor was designed to emulate Karl Lagerfeld's 18th-century Paris apartment's library. What's more? The table settings were exactly those of his 1978 dinner with French linen napkins and pink flower bouquets.

Reacting to the Met Gala 2023 menu, a Twitter user said, “Celebrities are starving themselves to death and paying out the nose for the privilege. What is this crime against food???” Another one tweeted a photo of the menu shared by Met Gala 2023 guest, Colombian singer Maluma, and wrote, “The food on the menu at the Met Gala sounds disgusting?”

This year’s official Met Gala co-hosts were Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour. In attendance at the event were Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Florence Pugh, Doja Cat, Ke Huy Quan, Lily Collins and many more celebs.

