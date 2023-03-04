Here's what Jennifer Aniston took for granted when she was in growing stage of her life

Jennifer Aniston, who gained fame through the popular television series Friends, recently discussed some of the things she took for granted during her formative years. She also revealed her long-standing struggle with insomnia, which adversely affected her body and performance. In a recent interview, Aniston shared that she has partnered with a company to promote the importance of adequate sleep, noting that insufficient sleep can lead to a variety of health issues. She emphasized that once sleep is lost, it cannot be regained and that it's crucial to prioritize rest and make it a part of one's daily routine. (Also read: Kerry Washington says her anniversary celebration plans with husband Nnamdi Asomugha will be 'secret' just like wedding)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aniston's advocacy for better sleep habits reflects her broader commitment to wellness and mental health, as she has been an outspoken advocate for self-care and mindfulness in recent years.

During an interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston shed light on the importance of sleep, and said, “Sleep is extraordinary. It’s beautiful. But, boy, did I take it for granted when we were young. When you're younger, you kind of take it for granted. You think, I can survive on three-to-five hours of sleep and I feel great, and then, all of a sudden, it just starts not to feel great and your performance isn't as up to par as it should be.”

She continued further, and told, “All of your body is getting all the work done that it put itself through during the day. You realize a lack of sleep leads to all sorts of health issues. Unfortunately, lost sleep isn't something you can get back; no matter how long you snooze on the weekends, you can't make up sleep. It's a deficit you won't ever get back."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She collaborated with Idorsia, a pharmaceutical company, to launch the Seize the Night and Day campaign, aimed at raising awareness about sleep struggles and educating people on the significance of getting enough sleep. Through this partnership, Aniston gained a deeper understanding of the vital role that sleep plays in maintaining good health. She realized the importance of prioritizing sleep and how it can impact overall well-being.

Jennifer's upcoming project is Murder Mystery 2, a comedy mystery film directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery and features Adam Sandler in a prominent role alongside Aniston. The highly anticipated film is set to release on March 31 and will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON