Kerry Washington says her anniversary celebration plans with husband Nnamdi Asomugha will be 'secret' just like wedding

The power couple Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha will mark ten years of their wedding in 2023. The two tied knot in 2013. Kerry and her doting partner, Nnamdi, are eagerly gearing up for the celebration of a momentous milestone in their blissful union. Their festivities will bear a striking resemblance to their actual wedding, as they will both be shrouded in ‘secrecy’. The two are blessed with two children--Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha. In a recent conversation, Kerry threw light on her anniversary plans with husband Nnamdi. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kerry Washington, the accomplished actress, took a moment to express her admiration for her partner. She gushed, "I do have an incredible husband." This simple statement speaks volumes about the strength and stability of their relationship.

The conversation then turned to the topic of their upcoming anniversary celebration. Washington reminisced about the secrecy that surrounded their wedding day, saying, "Do you remember how secret my wedding was? How private and secretive it was? That's how the anniversary is gonna be too!"

It is clear that Kerry and her spouse, Nnamdi Asomugha, value their privacy and prefer to keep their personal life out of the public eye. Despite being in the public eye as celebrities, they have managed to keep their relationship mostly under wraps.

Kerry Washington tied the knot with Nnamdi Asomugha, in 2013. They have since welcomed two children, Isabelle, 8, and Caleb, 6.

Despite being married for a decade, the couple has remained quite discreet about their relationship. They have been spotted together only on rare occasions, and Washington has seldom divulged any details about their married life in public.

Having discovered the secret to a successful marriage herself, Kerry Washington shared that her friends have started seeking relationship advice from her ever since she started playing a therapist in her latest show. She chuckled, reminiscing about how her friends used to approach her for problem-solving while she played the character of the 'fixer' in Scandal. "It's funny because people used to come to me to fix things with my white hat," Kerry said, "And now people come to me for relationship advice."

Kerry Washington is known for her versatile roles in film, television, and theater. Born in the Bronx, New York in 1977, Washington began acting in high school and went on to study at George Washington University. She made her screen debut in 1994 and has since appeared in numerous films and television series, including Django Unchained, Ray, and Scandal. She has also been nominated for several awards and has won an Emmy Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a Golden Globe Award. Apart from her acting career.

After retiring from the NFL, Asomugha turned his attention to acting and has made a name for himself in Hollywood, who was a football player by profession. He has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including Crown Heights, The Banker, and When They See Us. Asomugha has also worked as a producer and executive producer on several projects.