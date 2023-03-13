Here's where you can watch this year's Oscar winners from RRR to Everything Everywhere All At Once

The family drama spanning multiverses, Everything Everywhere All at Once, was the big winner at the 95th Academy Awards with seven wins. Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once was the crowd favourite at the Oscars ceremony on March 12. Indian films RRR and The Elephant Whisperers also picked up Oscars in their categories for Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short respectively. Here's where fans can catch these newly minted Oscar winners. (Also read: Oscars 2023 full winners list: From RRR to Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Everything Everywhere All at Once and its award-winning performances for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan, Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis and Best Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh is now streaming on SonyLIV in India. The film also nabbed Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay by the director duo, and Best Film Editing for Paul Rogers.

If you want to watch Ram Charan and Jr NTR dance off against the British in SS Rajamouli's RRR, you can catch the film on either Netflix, Zee5 or Disney+ Hotstar. Naatu Naatu is composed by MM Keeravaani and written by Chandrabose. The Elephant Whisperers, featuring the couple Bomman and Bellie who tend to orphaned elephant calves, can be found on Netflix. Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the documentary short is produced by Guneet Monga.

The German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front which picked four Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best International Feature Film, Best Music (Original Score), and Best Production Design, is now streaming on Netflix. The winner of the Best Animated Feature Film, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, is also out on Netflix.

Brendan Fraser, who is also a first-time Oscar winner like the rest of the Everything Everywhere All At Once cast, picked up the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. The drama also won Best Makeup and Hairstyling and is playing in select theatres in India.

Ruth Carter picked up her second Oscar for Best Costume Design with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel, directed by Ryan Coogler, is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The Marvel film stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta Mejía.

While Tom Cruise and James Cameron did not attend the 95th Academy Awards, their films picked up an award each at the ceremony. Top Gun: Maverick won the Oscar for Best Sound, while Avatar: The Way Of Water picked up Best Visual Effects. The Tom Cruise aerial drama is now streaming on Prime Video, while Avatar: The Way Of Water is still running in select theatres across India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.