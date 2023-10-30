Hours before Matthew Perry's death: ‘Friends’ star's pickleball partner claims…

There is no official confirmation yet about the exact cause of Matthew Perry's death. While reports suggest apparent drowning, there have also been speculations surrrounding Perry's health and the revelation that prescription drugs were found at his home. While fans seek a concrete report about the Friends star's final hours before his death at the early age of 54 years, Perry's pickleball partner has made some sensational claims.

According to a report by the Mirror, Extra host Billy Bush took to Instagram and shared what Perry's pickleball partner told him about the last few hours before the star's death.

"I spoke to the woman he[Matthew Perry] played with this morning and every morning. She is in shock, adored Matt…she said he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual. He played for one hour, then went home," wrote Bush.

Notably, Perry liked playing pickleball which is a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. The game has been getting quite popular among Hollywood stars.

Meanwhile, multiple Hollywood stars including Perry's 'Friends' co-stars have paid rich tributes to him after his unfortunate demise. In the superhit TV series Friends, Perry played the character of Chandler Bing. As Chandler Bing, he was famous for his one-liners and sharp humour. His co-stars included Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry's addiction

Perry suffered from drinking addiction and had battled his way out of it. During the filming of Friends, his addiction was noticed by his co-stars. Jennifer Aniston had even confronted him for his issue. In years since the conclusion of Friends, Aniston had been the most supportive co-star for Perry and used to reach out to him at times.

At the age of 49, Perry had suffered a life-threatening health scare and went into coma for weeks.