House of Gucci first reactions: Critics laud Lady Gaga's 'ferocious performance', say film 'has definite Godfather vibe'

House of Gucci premiered in London on Tuesday and critics who watched the film shared their thoughts. As the social media embargo for the film lifted late Tuesday, many critics gave their opinion on the movie.

Directed by Ridley Scott, the movie features Al Pacino, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Adam Driver and Jeremy Irons. The plot is based on the murder of Maurizio Gucci, which shocked Italy and its fashion industry in the 1990s.

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes critic Erik Davis called Lady Gaga and Jared Leto 'incredible'. "Gucci! #HouseOfGucci has a definite Godfather vibe, rich w/ family betrayal, transformative performances, lots of backstabbing & it’s definitely more serious than it is campy. Lady Gaga is incredible, as is Jared Leto, and the story is wild! The attention to detail is impeccable,” he tweeted.

Entertainment Weekly writer Joey Nolfi compared the film to a 'juicy caviar camp'. "House of Gucci = juicy caviar camp, an absurdly enjoyable Italian soap opera where Bald Jared Leto pisses on a Gucci scarf. It ultimately eases on its gas to a fault, but Lady Gaga's earnest, ferocious performance completes her evolution from movie star to mighty dramatic actréss," tweeted Joey.

Scott Menzel, the founder of We Live Entertainment, called the film 'bloated' but lauded Al Pacino. "House of Gucci is a bloated & uneven mess that feels like two different movies rolled in one. Every single cast member acts as though they are in a different movie except for Al Pacino, who seems to have understood the assignment and serves as the film’s MVP. #HouseofGucci," he tweeted.

LA Times critic Katie Walsh praised Lady Gaga. "Lady Gaga's performance in HOUSE OF GUCCI is this alchemy of sheer charisma and presence, power of personality, and commitment to the bit. The way she stares daggers at everyone on screen is terrifying. The more I think about it, the more Patrizia is a true horror villain," tweeted Katie.

IndieWire critic David Ehrlich gave a 'spoiler' from the film. "House of Gucci is very good, Jared Leto was born to play iconic fashion designer Fredo Waluigi Gucci, and — sorry if this is a spoiler — but at one point Lady Gaga says "it's time to take out the trash"," tweeted David.

In the film, Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the Gucci family in 1972 when she wed heir Maurizio Gucci. They got divorced in 1994. A year later, Maurizio was shot dead by a hitman outside his Milan office.

Patrizia spent 18 years in jail for orchestrating his murder and was released in 2016. Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, Maurizio's cousin, in the movie. House of Gucci will release in the US on November 24.