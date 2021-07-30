House of Gucci trailer: Twitter is stunned by 'chameleon' Jared Leto's transformation. Watch

The Covid-19 pandemic has clogged film releases to the extent that in the span of one month, we will get two Ridley Scott films. Days after the first trailer for his period drama The Last Duel debuted, the first trailer for his campy 90s crime film, House of Gucci, was shared online.

House of Gucci, set in 1995, depicts the events and aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The stellar cast includes Academy Award-winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Academy Award nominees Adam Driver and Salma Hayek.

Watch the House of Gucci trailer here:

Leto, in particular, has captured the imagination of the internet. He's unrecognisable as the middle-aged, balding Paolo Gucci. It was only recently that set pictures from House of Gucci, featuring Leto, Lady Gaga, and Adam Driver, were leaked online.

This being Jared Leto is sending me like no other. pic.twitter.com/4tsXT53PJw — Baby Annette (@yosoymichael) July 29, 2021

"And introducing Jared Leto as Jeffrey Tambor" https://t.co/4hSRMZ0MIy — Joe Reid (@joereid) July 29, 2021

The trailer is presented from the perspective of Gaga's character, who seems to be obsessed with the Gucci family. She speaks in a thick Italian accent as she narrates her feelings about the Guccis, whom she associates with 'wealth' and 'power', but also misfortune.

House of Gucci isn't the first Italy-set crime film that Ridley Scott has directed in recent years. In 2017, he helmed All the Money in the World, which made headlines for his last-minute decision to axe the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey from the film and conduct reshoots with Christopher Plummer.

The Last Duel arrives in US theatres in October, following a premiere at September's Venice Film Festival. House of Gucci will be released in US theatres in November. Both films have been given prime, awards-friendly release dates.