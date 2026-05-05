How Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni avoided 'image-damaging revelations' by settling legal battle over It Ends With Us

After almost two years of lengthy legal battle and public acrimony, actor Blake Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni agreed to settle their case. The legal battle pertained to the controversial production of their 2024 film It Ends With Us. Reports say the settlement will benefit both stars, who could have seen damaging information come to light if the case went to trial.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni settle legal battle

Justin Baldoni, left, and Blake Lively in a scene from It Ends With Us. (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

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On Monday, Blake and Baldoni settled their civil case and issued a joint statement in which they discussed ‘moving forward’. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind,” the two Hollywood stars said in a joint statement issued through their lawyers.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Blake Lively attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

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{{^usCountry}} “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online,” the statement further read. AP and AFP reported that the terms of the settlement were not disclosed. What was the case around It Ends With Us? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online,” the statement further read. AP and AFP reported that the terms of the settlement were not disclosed. What was the case around It Ends With Us? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In 2024, right after the release of their romantic drama, It Ends With Us, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios, after accusing him of sexually harassing her on the movie set. In her suit, she claimed that Baldoni conspired with publicists to preemptively destroy her reputation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2024, right after the release of their romantic drama, It Ends With Us, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni and his company Wayfarer Studios, after accusing him of sexually harassing her on the movie set. In her suit, she claimed that Baldoni conspired with publicists to preemptively destroy her reputation. {{/usCountry}}

Justin Baldoni attends the 'It Ends With Us' premiere in New York City, U.S., August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs (REUTERS)

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Weeks later, Baldoni countersued Blake and her husband, famous actor Ryan Reynolds, accusing them and their publicist of defamation and extortion. Baldoni claimed that the complaints about his behaviour were made up by Lively as part of an effort to seize creative control of the movie.

How the settlement avoids more damage

The settlement comes just two weeks before the case would have gone to trial. AFP reported that the case was poised to spotlight the ugly side of show business and potentially yield more image-damaging revelations.

Additionally, a federal judge in Manhattan had dismissed some claims from each of the actors. Last June, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni’s defamation and extortion lawsuit. In April, he threw out Lively’s sexual harassment claims. However, Blake's claims about retaliation were set to go to trial, potentially harming Justin Baldoni. Jury selection for the trial was scheduled to begin on May 18.

About It Ends With Us

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It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling 2016 novel, centres on a relationship that devolves into domestic violence. Released in August 2024, the film starred Blake and Justin and was directed by the latter. The film exceeded box-office expectations upon release, despite criticism that it glorified abuse. However, its two stars' fractious fallout took attention away from the film, overshadowing its message and success.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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