How did Val Kilmer die? Daughter reveals Hollywood icon's cause of death

Hollywood icon Val Kilmer, celebrated for his roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever (1995), has passed away at 65. In a statement to The New York Times, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, confirmed that pneumonia was the cause of his death. Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 but made a full recovery. Actor Val Kilmer died on April 1 in Los Angeles. He was 65. (AFP)

Kilmer made his film debut in the spy spoof Top Secret! (1984) and showcased his comedic chops in Real Genius (1985). He shot to stardom with his role as naval aviator Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in Tom Cruise’s 1986 blockbuster Top Gun. He went on to star in director Ron Howard’s fantasy adventure Willow (1988) and the acclaimed film The Doors (1991), where he portrayed the iconic rock singer Jim Morrison.

Kilmer delivered a standout performance as Doc Holliday in the 1993 movie Tombstone. He then enjoyed commercial success in 1995 with two major films: the crime drama Heat, alongside Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, and Batman Forever.

Also Read: With the box office down, James Gunn predicts summer of 'Superman' to the rescue

Kilmer revealed his throat cancer diagnosis in the 2021 documentary Val, where he discussed his journey through treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation, and a tracheostomy. The procedure permanently damaged his voice.

“Now that it’s more difficult to speak, I want to tell my story more than ever,” he told PEOPLE following the film’s release on Amazon Prime Video.

The tracheostomy left a hole in Kilmer’s throat, which he often covered with a scarf or handkerchief.

“I can’t speak without plugging this hole. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat,” he told People.

Kilmer revealed he now eats through a feeding tube.

“It’s an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me,” he told the outlet.

(With inputs from Reuters)